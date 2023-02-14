Crypto exchange Bitget hosts its first meetup in Delhi to boost growth in India

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has announced its plans of organizing its first-ever offline meetup in India to increase its efforts of building trust and crypto awareness in the region.

Since Bitget’s launch in India the exchange has witnessed over 200% growth for digital assets’ trading volumes in the market. It has been positioned amongst other top derivatives exchanges, climbing from top #20 to its current position #5 on Coingecko it has captured over 500% growth ($600M to $5 Billion) in its trading volumes globally.

To support this increasing demand of cryptocurrencies, Bitget will be hosting its offline meetup in Delhi, India’s capital city on 18th of February 2023. More details on the venue and RSVP are mentioned below:-

Date: 18th February 2023

Time: 12PM – 3PM IST

Venue: The Palms Town & Country Club, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurgaon RSVP:Join the event here

Agenda

Time Session: 12:00 – 12:30

Bitget’s introduction: 12:30 – 1:00

Exploring crypto derivatives in India (Indian traders and KOLs): 1:00 – 1:20

Community Awards: 1:20 – 2:00

Lunch Break: 2:00 – 2:30

Gracy Chen’s Speech: 2:30 – 3:00

Closing remarks

The event will be the first of many offline meetups that Bitget will be hosting in Tier 1 cities of India for 2023. The roadshow is strategized to build real relationships with emerging technology startups and the professional trading community in India.

Bitget invites the trading and growing startup ecosystem of India along with professional trading strategists to network in this event.

Also Read Digital asset-based Bakkt to develop B2B solutions for customers

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn