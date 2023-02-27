Crypto-based Alchemy Pay secures license for Indonesian operations

Alchemy Pay has received license from Indonesian central bank over remittances and fund transfers in collaboration with local financial technology (fintech) platform Berkah Digital Pembayaran, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Alchemy Pay highlighted that Bank Indonesia provided joint licenses to Alchemy Pay and Berkah Digital’s platform BDPay. It is believed that the step will enable the platforms to provide developed payout mechanisms and decrease associated operating costs.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Alchemy Pay aims to enhance Asian operations through the Indonesian regulatory authorisation. Data from Bank Indonesia’s official website showed that Berkah Digital has received identity as a payment service provider under license category three. The firm has a reputation for its BDPay platform, which gives local and cross-border remittance facilities to retail and corporate clients.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Alchemy Pay’s cryptocurrency on-ramp backs payments using Mastercard, Visa, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and other regional wallets such as BDPay. Sources suggest that the platform is operational in 173 countries.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

