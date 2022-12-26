Crypto, a nonexistent asset for big institutional investors, says JPMorgan exec

According to Jared Gross, head of institutional portfolio strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, large institutional investors are still largely avoiding the cryptocurrency market because of the volatile nature of the asset class, as reported by Cointelegraph quoting Bloomberg.

“As an asset class, cryptocurrency is effectively nonexistent for most large institutional investors. The volatility is too high, the lack of an intrinsic return that you can point to makes it very challenging,” Gross noted.

Cointelegraph further noted that it is unlikely to happen anytime soon, but according to Gross, the majority of institutional investors are currently “breathing a sigh of relief that they didn’t jump into that market.”

The bear market also put an end to the notion that Bitcoin (BTC) could be used as an inflation hedge or as a form of digital gold, according to Gross, who claimed that it is “self-evident” that this is not the case.

According to Cointelegraph, BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince stated that “client demand” was the “tipping point” for the introduction of institutional-focused crypto services.

Nearly 43 million Americans, or 13% of the population, have owned crypto assets at some point in their lives, according to a recent JPMorgan Chase report. Since it was only 3% before 2020, the number has increased significantly.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

