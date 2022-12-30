CRYP and DIGA ranked as worst-performing Australian crypto-based ETFs for 2022

Cryptocurrency-oriented exchange traded funds (ETFs) have secured two top spots for the worst-performing ETFs in Australia this year, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP) and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF (DIGA) have provided Australian investors with respective negative returns worth 82% and 72% year-to-date (YTD) through December 30, 2022.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, in October, 2021, BetaShares unveiled its ETF on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Reportedly, CRYP increases recognition of publicly listed blockchain and crypto companies such as Coinbase and mining company Riot Blockchain, among others. It is believed that Cosmos’ DIGA ETF surveyed the performance of a portfolio of companies based on Bitcoin mining or other cryptocurrencies through the Global Digital Miners Index. After a year, Cosmos asked the ETF, along with two others tracking BTC and Ether, to be delisted from Cboe on account of falling crypto interest which resulted in the funds’ net asset value falling below one million dollars.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that US-based ETFs witnessed the top four worst-performing crypto-oriented ETFs, as per insights from ETF.com. It is believed that the worst performing crypto-based ETF was the Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (RIGZ), which reaped a negative 87% return YTD.

