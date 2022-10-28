Cross-chain exchange THORChain’s operations stopped post bug intereference

Cross-chain exchange and proof-of-bond network THORChain reportedly came to a halt earlier on account of a bug causing non-determinism between individual nodes, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the THORChain released a tweet that developers were aware of a chain outage and were looking for the root cause behind the issue. Around four hours later, the team posted a further update stating that consensus halts in a distributed state machine are from sources of non-determinism between individual nodes and for prevention of the ledger’s corruption. The platform highlighted that its next steps will be to look for the source of the non-determinism, release an update, restart the state machine, and while noting that step one was close, there haven’t been any updates since.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, insights provided by THORChain explorer stated that the network was still at a halt at the time of writing. However, an update from token swapping platform THORSwap showed that the platform being still operational. It is believed that THORChain infrastructure developers Nine Realms remained unfazed by the incident, on account of suggestions being made that ironing out bugs is a part of the procedure for improvement of the THORChain Network.

“Each halt is investigated immediately by a security team and core devs—resulting in protocol improvements. As the network matures: halt early, halt often,” it stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that apart from THORChain network, other platforms have also went through network issues in this week such as Meta-backed messaging platform WhatsApp, which went offline to its reported two billion users for a period of two hours on October 25, 2022. WhatsApp attributed the problem to a technical error. Reportedly, THORChain’s native token Rune fell 1.4% in the past 24 hours to be valued at $1.53, but has still been up 6.5% over the course of the past one week.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Wanna ‘venture’ into high returns from NFTs? Venture capital firms can make that possible…

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn