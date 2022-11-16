Cristiano Ronaldo collaborates with Binance to unveil his debut NFT collection

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first non-fungible token (NFT) collection is expected to be available from November 18, 2022, as part of an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Binance, a blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. Reportedly, the launch is supported by a global marketing campaign featuring Ronaldo, aiming to give his fans an introduction to Web3.0 through the world of NFTs.

“We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet. We look forward to collaborate with Ronaldo to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3.0 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry,” He Yi, co-founder and chief marketing officer, Binance, said.

According to the company, the inaugural Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will feature seven animated statues with four rarity levels: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N). Each NFT statue will depict Ronaldo from bicycle kicks to his childhood in Portugal. The 45 highest value CR7 NFTs (5 SSR and 40 SR) will be held for auction on the Binance NFT marketplace. The auction is expected to remain open for 24 hours, with NFTs to be awarded to the highest bidder.

Bidding prices will start at 10,000 Binance USD (BUSD) for SSR and 1,700 BUSD for SR. The remaining 6,600 NFTs (600 R and 6,000 N) will be offered on Binance launchpad, starting at 77 BUSD for the normal rarity. Each rarity level shall have its own set of exclusive perks, ranging from: personal message from Cristiano Ronaldo, autographed CR7 and Binance merchandise, guaranteed access for all future CR7 NFT drops, complimentary CR7 mystery boxes, and entry into giveaways with signed merchandise and prizes.

Additionally, new users who register with Binance.com (and complete KYC) will receive a Cristiano Ronaldo mystery box. These boxes may include limited-edition Ronaldo NFTs. The CR7 mystery boxes are available for the first 1.5 million new Binance users who sign-up with referral ID RONALDO.

For US-based users, Binance.US – the US partner to Binance.com – is providing a free souvenir NFT for thresholds of USD deposits made on the platform within the promotion period. Users who receive the souvenir NFT will gain whitelist access to purchase future CR7 NFTs. Future sets of the Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will be available in early 2023.

