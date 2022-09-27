coto announces 5,000 cotoOG NFTs for community creators

Coto has announced 5,000 cotoOG non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for early community creators, the company informed.

According to an official release, an illustrator, and NFT artist from Argentina Dacil Curbelos, has collaborated with coto to create NFTs. “I have always experimented with new artforms, and tools right from formats, techniques and genres. The character sketches in each cotoOG NFT are unique and a representation of a community creator’s commitment and expertise,” Dacil Curbelos, NFT artist, said.

“At ‘coto’ we want to create an ideal participative culture for women in a safe space that empowers them to create and nurture an organic community. The cotoOG NFTs, which incentivise creators and their communities, provide discoverability, greater exposure with exclusive access to certain features, are redeemable, and even instill voting powers in coto’s democratic voting council. In this way, these NFTs prove to be much beyond an asset,” Tarun Katial, founder and CEO, ‘coto’ said.

The company further informed that cotoOG NFTs will serve to recognise community creators for their expertise on coto.

Also Read: Cryptoverse: Bitcoin miners get stuck in a bear pit

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn