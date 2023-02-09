ConsenSys collaborates with Onramp.money to permit Indian users get crypto access through MetaMask

ConsenSys, a market-based Web3.0 company, has announced that MetaMask, the global Web3.0 wallet, will integrate with Onramp.money, powered by Indian exchange – Bitbns. It is believed that the move will allow Indian users to make transactions using their bank to get crypto access.

According to an official release, users of MetaMask in India will now be able to purchase crypto directly within the MetaMask mobile application using Onramp.money’s API supports various local payment methods such as UPI and IMPS. Furthermore, this integration aims to represent a step forward in adopting blockchain technology in India.

“We look forward to partnering with MetaMask to provide access to users from India and access to digital assets in a decentralised way. We believe this partnership will make it easier for Indian users to access and use decentralised applications, and we look forward to working with MetaMask to drive the adoption of blockchain technology in India,” Gaurav Dahake, CEO, Onramp.money, said.

Experts suggest that a lack of consensus and the absence of an instant and real-time payment infrastructure are currently hindering the operation of crypto transactions in the country. With MetaMask’s integration with Onramp.money, this hindrance is expected to be removed, and Indian users can take advantage of the benefits of blockchain technology.

