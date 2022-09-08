Community expresses anger over spam-based cryptocurrency Twitter bots

Twitter is referred to as the space for community members to have discussions on the various issues related to the cryptocurrency space. However, as the space is receiving intervention from bots related to scam-oriented projects and landing pages, the community has expressed their anger in various ways, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency analyst Lark Davis uploaded a screenshot of bot pretending to be Changpeng Zhao, CEO, Binance, while tagging Twitter in it. As Zhao was impersonated by the bots, even he asked Twitter to take into account the issue as a priority. Zhao also shared a video of many of his impersonators contributing towards a thread, and clarified that it wasn’t obvious to people.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency trader Scott Melker posted a replica of the spammers’ words in complete capitalisation, along with an artist making a statement through conversion of the scam tweets into a digital art costume. While the community showed their views, it still didn’t prohibit the bots from flooding the Twitter threads of those who have called for a fix.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in April, Elon Musk spoke on how bots are making the Twitter platform worse. In August, a cybersecurity analyst published a thread with the aim to help novice cryptocurrency users avoid Twitter-based scams. The analyst focused on how scammers make use of strategies such as fake airdrops, fake projects, malwares, among others.

