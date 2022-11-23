CoinSwitch unveils its multi-exchange trading platform called CoinSwitch Pro

CoinSwitch, an Indian cryptocurrency-investing application, has announced the launch of CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform. It is believed that the platform is KYC-compliant, and will allow users to trade cryptocurrency assets in Indian Rupee across multiple exchanges with a single login.

“CoinSwitch Pro aims to help Indians trade cryptocurrency assets on a KYC-compliant platform. We believe cryptocurrency traders are currently underserved by products in India. With CoinSwitch Pro, we want to take the trading experience to the next level — help traders discover and leverage the price movement of cryptocurrency assets across multiple exchanges simultaneously, creating opportunities to make profits,” Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, said.

With CoinSwitch Pro, the exchange aims to reimagine the entire trading experience for Indian users. Reportedly, traders can trade across exchanges with a single login, discover, compare, and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities, and manage investments in a unified portfolio.

Going by CoinSwitch’s official website, it was founded by Ashish Singhal, Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and Govind Soni. Reportedly, the platform raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September, 2021, to become a cryptocurrency Unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion. The company counts Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, and Paradigm, among other blue-chip investors. CoinSwitch is expected to launch its first non-cryptocurrency offering by the end of March, 2023, as part of its mission to ‘Make Money Equal for All.’

Also Read: Digital Currency Group owes $575 million to Genesis Trading’s cryptocurrency lending arm

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn