CoinSwitch to provide crypto services using five regional languages

CoinSwitch, an Indian crypto-investing platform, has expanded its language capabilities to support and address customer queries in five regional languages. It is believed that features such as voice assistance, application explainers and live chat will now be supported in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi.

According to an official release, the initiative derives its insights from CoinSwitch’s annual investor report, “India’s Portfolio 2022”, released in December, 2022, which found growing adoption of crypto in tier-2 cities such as Jaipur, Pune, Patna, among others. Experts believe that these findings highlight the importance of offering regional language support, to enhance user experience and satisfaction.

“To empower our users to make investment decisions … to make money equal for all, we intend to speak in the language of our users. I believe we will continue to invest in capacity-building to provide our users with an experience and guide them through their investment journey—in crypto and beyond,” Vimal Sagar Tiwari, co-founder and COO, CoinSwitch, said.

Moreover, adding regional languages in the support system has reportedly resulted in a 20% decrease in overall customer queries. CoinSwitch’s goal is to improve the customer experience and reduce queries by another 40%.

