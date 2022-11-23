CoinDCX to add 100 more chapters in Tier 2 and 3 cities

CoinDCX, a crypto exchange, will add 100 local chapters in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, as informed by the official press release.

“Building on the foundational features of Web3.0 and blockchain technology where community and bottom-up approach form the main pillars, we believe these local chapters will essentially help the Web3 ecosystem grow and fuel up future innovation,” Mridul Gupta, COO, CoinDCX, said.

The company further informed that the Community program has so far engaged thousands of crypto enthusiasts in 15 cities in India, including Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Prayagraj, Patna, and Lucknow, among others.

“Our local chapter program is part of our initiative to educate people across the country on Web3 and crypto. Our local chapters have become hubs for developers, students, and folks interested in building and working in crypto and Web3.0 to come together with a common goal to learn and discuss important issues in the industry,” Mithun Shetty, director, community, CoinDCX, said

Recently the crypto exchange hosted a meetup for “Women in Web3” in Kolkata to help women learn, network and play a more active role in Web3 and crypto literacy, the company further noted.

