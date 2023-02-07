CoinDCX appoints Sridhar Govardhan as CISO

CoinDCX, cryptocurrency trading platform has appointed Sridhar Govardhan as the chief information security officer (CISO) to further strengthen its cyber security capabilities, as informed by the company in the official release.

“By developing and implementing the best-in-class safety solutions, aimed at giving CoinDCX the first-mover advantage, we will be enhancing the security credentials of the entire ecosystem,” Sridhar Govardhan, Chief Information Security Officer, CoinDCX, said.

As per the release, in his new role at CoinDCX, Sridhar will be responsible for developing, expanding, and maintaining CoinDCX’s superior security technologies.

Moreover, Sridhar will lead CoinDCX’s information security policies and governance procedures as well as programme for data protection.

“CISO’s role has evolved from IT security to one of greater strategic importance, aligning security with business strategy. Sridhar will lead our efforts in designing and maintaining an efficient corporate information security framework and build a multi-tiered security architecture at par with global standards,” Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX, added.

The company further noted that Sridhar has completed his M.Tech. from BITS and pursued the Growth Harbinger Program from Harvard Business School.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn