CoinDCX appoints its former EVP Vivek Gupta as chief technology officer

According to an official release, Gupta will be responsible for enhancing product experience for CoinDCX’s customer base

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by CoinDCX’s official website, the platform aims to maintain its position in the crypto and Web3.0 space
CoinDCX, an Indian crypto company, has announced the promotion of Vivek Gupta, former EVP and head of engineering, to the role of chief technology officer (CTO). As the CTO, Gupta is expected to play a role as the company’s technological evangelist, building and innovating for the business and ecosystem. 

According to an official release, Gupta will be responsible for enhancing and simplifying the user journey and product experience for CoinDCX’s customer base, while also laying the foundation for onboarding new users. It is believed that Gupta will spearhead innovations and efforts to further simplify the user experience through a platform and value-driven Web3.0 solutions. 

“In my new role, I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead CoinDCX’s technological initiatives and together with the team shape the future of Web3.0,” Gupta stated.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 17:44 IST