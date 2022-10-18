Clix Capital makes appointment of Gagan Aggarwal as its CFO

Clix Capital, a non-banking financial services group which claims to have a pan-India presence, has announced its appointment of Gagan Aggarwal as its CFO from November 8, 2022. According to the financial services group, Aggarwal is currently the VP and head of finance and treasury at Bijak, an agritech start-up. He has an experience of over 18 years and has worked with organisations such as Indifi, Home Credit and GE Capital, in the past.

“Gagan’s experience over the years has given him exposure in dealing with regulators, rating agencies, auditors and fund raising, which will be valuable for Clix. He has led finance strategy in both start-ups as well as established organisations, and that will be relevant as Clix embarks on a roadmap of growth. Gagan is a finance professional and I believe that his association with Clix will further rivet the brand’s position in the evolving fintech space,” Rakesh Kaul, CEO, Clix Capital, commented on the appointment.

“Gagan’s experience across multiple sectors, in building a finance function from scratch, formulation and implementation of budget models, unit economics and product profitability will play a role in helping Clix drive strategic innovations in the coming times,” Pramod Bhasin, chairman, Clix Capital, reiterated.

Going by Clix Capital’s official website, it is a NBFC aiming to revolutionise the lending space by offering differentiated digital lending products driven by technology and analytics. Its range of lending products to a varied spectrum of customers across the MSME and consumer segment includes personal loans, MSME loans, healthcare loans, and mortgage finance. Co-founded by industry veterans Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, Clix is backed by private equity fund AION Capital Partners Limited (an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, LLC – an investment manager globally with an AUM of $513 billion). Bhasin is the founder of Genpact and the former CEO of GE Capital India and Asia, while Chawla has been the former CEO of GE Capital India and Asia’s Commercial Finance Business.

Also Read: Ripple aims to integrate Ethereum-oriented protocols with the XRP Ledger

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn