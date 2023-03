Cryptocurrency firm Circle has redeemed $2.9 billion USD Coin (USDC) and minted $0.7 billion USDC on March 13, it said in a blog on Tuesday.

Circle said on Monday that all its depositors with the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will be made the whole payment and the $3.3 billion USDC reserve deposit held at Silicon Valley Bank will be fully available when banks open Monday.

