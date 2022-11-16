Circle accepts miscalculated financial projections around FTX collapse and Binance’s decision

Circle, the company responsible for issuance of USDC Coin (USDC), has stated that recent events have resulted in its miscalculation of financial projections, in reference to the collapse of FTX and a decision by Binance, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Circle’s 2022 miscalculated projection was mentioned in its amended S-4 registration statement, which was filed to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 14, 2022. Reportedly, the S-4 is a document which is filled out by companies and submitted to the the SEC before merging, taking over another company or providing an exchange offer.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Circle highlighted on their inability to assess the significance of role Binance’s auto conversion’s from USDC to BUSD played in USDC’s decline in circulation, they saw an approximate three billion dollars increase in BUSD from August 17 to September 30, 2022. The stablecoin issuer added that the extra $13.5 billion USDC issued since June 30, 2022, was a 36% reduction with regard to 2021. In August, 2021, the first S-4 filing was sent to the SEC, in which Circle stated its plans to merge with capital markets firm Concord Acquisition. With regard to FTX-based business partnership, Circle has executed payment processing services for FTX through issuance of the now bankrupt trading platform with USDC and being a customer’s of Circle’s Payment API in the last 18 months, as reported by Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO, Circle.

“The Company has suspended its services and transactions with the FTX Group and is in process of evaluating the impact on the provision of future services to the FTX Group and the potential indirect financial impact of the FTX Group bankruptcy,” the filing stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the $10.6 million figure has been revealed on account of an 11-part Twitter thread on November 9, 2022, that Circle has a “tiny” equity position in FTX, which showed no “material exposure” on the company’s balance sheet.

