Chingari’s native token Gari crosses two million token holders

Gari, a social token, has reportedly crossed two million token holders in eleven months of its integration into Chingari, a Web3.0-based short video application.

According to an official release, the development has propelled Gari token to the second-largest project on the Solana blockchain in terms of the number of token holders. It is believed that 100,000 new token holders were added to the Gari network in the last 10 days. 

“With the launch of our initiatives such as video non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, subscription plans, audio rooms, and GARI Mining, users are now expected to have access to options to monetise their content. We are looking forward to the next phase of growth, as we plan to onboard the first one billion crypto users on the Chingari platform.” Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari, said.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 06:00:17 pm