Chingari launches video NFT marketplace ‘Creator Cuts’

Chingari, an on-chain social application has launched the video non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace ‘Creator Cuts’, the company informed.

“At Chingari, empowering and enabling creators to engage effectively and intrinsically with their community has been the cornerstone of our success since our inception. We believe in the immense potential of the Creator Economy and are wholly committed to its growth and democratisation across the spectrum. Towards this, we are always innovating and creating unique programs and propositions which lie at the cross-section of popular culture, ecosystem growth, and our business priorities. The introduction of Creator Cuts is one such unique initiative which empowers the creators as well as the community to not only form deeper connections but also grow together in the truest sense of the term,” Sumit Ghosh, co-founder, CEO, Chingari, and GARI token, said.

The company stated that buyers of these NFTs will get 10% of the daily income in Gari earned by the creator on the engagement they receive on their videos on the Chingari app.

The company further stated that Creator Cuts is aimed at not only empowering the creators with financial and community engagement opportunities but will further enable to community to connect with their favorite creators by owning a piece of their unique art, while also being able to derive monetary benefits from the same.

