Chingari announces new monetisation plan for users

Chingari, the on-chain short video app has announced a new content monetisation plan for its creators and users, the company informed in an official release.

“This is another step towards the democratization of the creator economy where micro and nano-influencers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India can also monetise their content at a minimal cost. Moreover, the users who all the major platforms have completely ignored are also getting rewarded in real cash for using the Chingari app. We are proud that Chingari is the only app in the world to empower its creators and users at this massive scale,” Sumit Ghosh, CEO, and co-founder, Chingari, said.

The company further informed that the subscription plan will enable Chingari’s community to double their earnings collected through the Gari mining program and allow complete withdrawal during the active subscription period.

As per the company, Chingari’s platform has 160M+ users across and has more than 5 million daily active users (DAU) and 40 million monthly active users (MAU), the company claimed.

