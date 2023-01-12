China includes digital yuan in financial statistics report for the first time

According to Cointelegraph, The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) included the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) in reports measuring the amount of cash in circulation, a first for the world’s second-largest economy.
As noted by Cointelegraph, the report highlighted that 0.13%, amounting to approximately two billion dollars in value, of the 10.47 trillion yuan in circulation at the end of the year was the CBDC, also known as e-CNY.
According to the PBoC, while the total currency in circulation reportedly grew at a rate of 15.3% in December, adding e-CNY to its annual figures had not caused “notable changes” to growth rates, Cointelegraph underlined.
Despite China being one of the first adopters of CBDC- introducing it to the economy in April 2020- as well as announcing its plans to expand the usage of e-CNY, total digital currency transitions in the economy were as low as 14 billion dollars at the end of October 2022, as per Cointelegraph.
