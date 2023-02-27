Children design pollution fighting artwork for sale as NFTs

Children of Delhi-NCR sketched their version of superheroes who can fight air pollution using pencils called ‘Pollution Capture Pencils’. Over 400 children participated in the event which was held at the Delhi chapter of Comic-Con India. Selected art pieces have been converted into one of its kind non-fungible tokens (NFTs) which are available for sale.

According to an official release, proceeds from sale of these NFTs will help in installing air purifiers in more schools. Reportedly, the entire activity was organised under Otrivin’s “Actions to Breathe Cleaner” initiative, which aims to promote actions that everyone can take to breathe cleaner air. It is believed that the conversion to NFT was done by GuardianLink.

“We believe that children are the least contributor to air pollution, but perhaps they get impacted the most. These unique NFTs will not only aim to serve as a reminder of this appeal but also the proceeds will help in installation of more air purifiers across many more schools,” Bineet Jain, pain and respiratory health lead, India subcontinent, Haleon, said.

