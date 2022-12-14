CFTC terms Ether as a commodity through court filing 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has put the label of commodity on Ether in a December 13, 2022, court filing. The decision came after Rostin Behnam, chief, CFTC’s comments on November 30, 2022, which suggested that Bitcoin should be the only cryptocurrency-based commodity, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, in a lawsuit filed against Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX, and sister company Alameda Research, the regulator made references to Ether, Bitcoin, and Tether, “among others” as “commodities” under United States law. It is believed that there has been some disagreement around CFTC on whether Ether should be seen as a commodity or not, in the current weeks. On November 30, 2022, at a cryptocurrency event in Princeton University, Behnam made the recommendations on Bitcoin being viewed as a commodity.

Also Read FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Gary Gensler, chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reportedly carried an undermined take on Ether in recent months. Previously, Gensler gave suggestions that Ether was a security post its initial coin offering (ICO) but has become decentralised and turned into a commodity since then. Reportedly, Gensler’s stance on Ether changed post proof-of-stake transition.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Elizabeth Warren, cryptocurrency-sceptic senator, is developing a bill for giving SEC maximum regulatory authority over the cryptocurrency industry. Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, has expressed confidence that cryptocurrency assets will be handled like securities.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Binance CEO says deposits returning to exchange

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn