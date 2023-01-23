scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Central African Republic looks for framework for crypto adoption

By using cryptocurrencies, the country’s financial barriers may be eliminated, claims CAR president Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Central African Republic looks for framework for crypto adoption
After two years of waiting for approval from regulatory bodies, the Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange Roqqu obtained a virtual currency licence for European area,

A 15-person committee was established by the Central African Republic (CAR), a developing nation in the region, to draught legislation governing the use of cryptocurrencies and tokenisation there, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Cointelegraph further noted that by using cryptocurrencies, the country’s financial barriers may be eliminated, claims CAR president Faustin-Archange Touadéra. He supported the development of a business-friendly environment and a regulatory framework for the use of cryptocurrencies. The official press release’s rough translation is as follows, “With access to cryptocurrencies, the monetary barriers existing until now will disappear, the main objective of the measures adopted by the government being the development of the national economy.”

15 experts from five CAR ministries—the Ministry of Mines and Geology, the Ministry of Waters, Forest, Hunting and Fishing, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Town Planning, Land Reform, Towns and Housing, and the Ministry of Justice, Promotion of Human Rights and Good Governance—make up the committee charged with drafting the crypto bill.

Also Read

Cointelegraph further noted that after two years of waiting for approval from regulatory bodies, the Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange Roqqu obtained a virtual currency licence for the European Economic Area, marking another milestone for crypto initiatives from the African continent.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 12:56:47 pm