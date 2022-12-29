Celsius expected to file motion for deadline’s extension around user-based claims

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network intends to file a motion for extension of the deadline for users to send their claims by an additional month’s time, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a December 29, 2022, Twitter post, Celsius revealed that it aims to extend the current deadline of claims from January 3, 2023, to early February, 2023. Reportedly, on January 10, 2023, the bankruptcy court is anticipated to listen to the motion. It is believed that the claim procedure permits creditors who think about having a right to payment to file a claim around bankruptcy proceedings. As of December 29, 2022, total numbers of claims from Celsius’ creditors have totalled over 17,200.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, however, Celsius creditors seem to appear antsy on account of Celsius’ administrative fees racking up since it first filed for bankruptcy in July, 2022. Reportedly, an amount of $44 million is expected to be returned to customers. It is believed that the money belongs to those who had funds with the Custody Program, and projects a minority of the $4.72 billion of user deposits held by Celsius.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that through a December 23, 2022, tweet, Simon Dixon, founder, BnkToTheFuture, a global investment platform, who actively spoke on Celsius bankruptcy proceedings, highlighted that users should be in contention to receive 50% of what they had put in.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

