Casual gaming expected to increase Bitcoin adoption among users 

Reportedly, gamers can now play Solitaire, Snake and Counter-Strike to be able to gain Satoshis, certain fractions of Bitcoin (BTC). Thndr Games, a play-to-earn (P2E) company based around Bitcoin and Zebedee, is expected to add Bitcoin for transforming the gaming industry, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Lightning Network, a layer-2 payment solution based on Bitcoin, instant microtransactions of Sats can be beneficial to help with payments of gamers on a global basis. “This fixes a need in gaming,” Ben Cousens, chief strategy officer, Zebedee, said. Zebedee claims to provide Bitcoin and LN support for games such as Counter-Strike: Go, and also help with the promotion of casual gaming and creation of environments for introducing Bitcoin to gamers in a different way. THNDR, which launched a Solitaire-style mobile game, stated that the rollout of casual gaming is aimed at onboarding people for Bitcoin.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Desiree Dickerson, co-founder and CEO, Thndr Games, shared the statistics that 60% of women globally play games, and 60% of these women play mobile games on a daily basis. Reportedly, close to 60% of Thndr Game’s users are located in global south, which is a touchpoint for Bitcoin-based companies. Emerging markets are anticipated to have suffered from unstable regimes, volatile currencies, weaker socio-economic development, among others. At Zebedee, the average transaction value is around $0.02.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that both Dickerson and Cousens made the point that gaming can be used as a way to onboard people. Thndr has sent over 1.5 million rewards over the LN and received an audience of fans, along with games on the Apple App Store having ratings of 4.5 stars or more. It is expected that El Salvador will be able to have a strength of 6.4 million people into earning, saving and spending Bitcoin, on account of the Bitcoin law. In comparison, Solitaire has 35 monthly users, as per Microsoft.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: US Treasury intends to consult public if crypto-related regulations are ‘no longer fit for purpose’

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn