Casper unveils its grant program to support blockchain-based researchers and developers

Scalable blockchain network Casper has made the announcement about the unveiling of its new Casper Accelerate Grant Program on November 23, 2022, created to support developers and innovators who are developing applications to back infrastructure, end-user applications, and research innovation on its blockchain, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the Casper Network is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) enterprise-based blockchain created to support businesses to build private or permissioned applications, aimed at accelerating businesses and blockchain-oriented adoption. It is believed that the network can help solve “scalability trilemma,” which rotates around “security, decentralisation, and high throughput.” Reportedly, the network consists of features such as upgradeable smart contracts, lower gas fees in comparison to other layer-1 blockchains, and developer-friendly features for the protocol’s expansion.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Casper is expected to create a new digital portal for supporting developers and innovators on the network with tools and code, to help develope their products. Reportedly, the developer portal will go live in Q1, 2023.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that despite bear market-based implications, projects are still aiming to raise and invest funds for improvements in the Web3.0 ecosystem and blockchain-based adoption. On October 18, 2022, Celestia Foundation revealed that it had raised $55 million in funding for developing a modular blockchain architecture to solve problems around deploying and scaling blockchains.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

