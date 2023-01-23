Cardano recuperates from network glitch which affected its nodes

Cardano stake pool operators (SPO) and users have stated that around half of the nodes for the network temporarily went offline during the weekend, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Input Output Global, the engineering and research fintech for Cardano blockchain, informed that a glitch resulted in 50% of Cardano modes to disconnect and restart. “This appears to have been triggered by a transient anomaly causing two reactions in the node, some disconnected from a peer, others threw an exception and restarted,” an Input Output Global’s post said.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the Cardano network improved without involvement of external parties. It is believed that the post emphasised on how “such transient issues” were taken into account in the node design and consensus, and “the systems behaved exactly as expected.” During the anomaly, which took place between block 8300569 and 8300570, block production lost its pace for some minutes and the “impact was low, akin to the delays that occur during normal operations.”

“We’re now investigating the root cause for this anomalous behaviour and implementing further logging measures alongside our regular monitoring procedures,” the official announcement highlighted.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Tom Stokes, co-founder, Node Shark and a Cardano SPO, said that over half of the listed nodes were affected. Reportedly, Stokes shared a chart which showed that the network sync witnessed a downfall from 100% to a little over 40% for over 300 reporting nodes. The chart also mentioned that the network sync made a close to 87% recovery post the drop but didn’ instantly reach its previous level at 100%.

