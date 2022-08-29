Cardano ranks top in the cryptocurrency industry: Report

Blockchain developer Cardano, representing the cryptocurrency space, has taken up the top spot in a new report on global brand intimacy, as reported by Cointelegraph. As per a report by brand relations agency MBLM, Cardano ranks 26 among 600 brands and holds the top spot in the cryptocurrency industry.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the report stated that brand intimacy refers to the emotional connection brands are able to create with their user base and audience. MBLM made use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to understand consumer relationships with brands such as Disney, Tesla and Apple. From analysis made across 19 industries, cryptocurrencies performed among the top 10, with Cardano at first and Bitcoin at the 30th rank, whereas cryptocurrency brands such as Uniswap and Solana took the 261st and 265th rankings, respectively. With regard to last year, surveyors said that Cardano is not only a new entry but the highest ranked cryptocurrency and highest performing financial services brand. “What’s nice about that is that it doesn’t require a founder, a particular culture or country. Now we have people in the Cardano ecosystem from more than 100 different countries working together towards this end,” Charles Hoskinson, co-founder, Cardano, said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on Twitter, users gave their reactions to Cardano’s ranking, with regard to outpacing legacy brands such as Google and eBay. The report mentioned that brand performance has increased 19% since before the pandemic. Cardano’s high performance comes prior to a major network upgrade, which is currently preparing for the long-awaited Vasil hard fork to reduce size of transactions, lower costs, and allow more network activity.

Data from Cointelegraph showed that top ranks of the cryptocurrency industry give the idea regarding mass adoption of Web3.0 and decentralised exchanges. A recent survey of parents conducted in United States showed that 64% of respondents want cryptocurrency-related content in schools.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

