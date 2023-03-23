Canara HSBC Life Insurance unveils NFTs in collaboration with Me For My City initiative

Canara HSBC Life Insurance has announced the launch of 13 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with Me For My City season five, one of the flagship campaigns by the company.

According to an official release, 12 of the NFTs will be awarded to 12 participants who made it to the finale of Me For My City season five campaign, which aims to protect and revive folk music.

“We look forward to powering Canara HSBC’s Web3.0 marketing brand activation campaign with our platform. We hope to continue our collaboration with Canara HSBC Life Insurance and deliver solutions for their upcoming Web3.0 enterprise use cases in marketing and beyond,” Mr. Maxence Cacheux, chief revenue officer, zblocks, said.

