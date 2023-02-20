Cadbury Gems unveils artwork-based NFTs for charitable purposes

Cadbury Gems, an Indian chocolate brand, has launched #GemsJrNFT campaign in 2022. Aimed at adding utility to kid’s paintings, this initiative is believed to use blockchain to convert regular artworks into non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

According to an official release, out of the converted artworks, 1544 NFTs have already been minted, as the drop took place on February 15, 2023. Every time these NFTs are re-sold, a portion of the proceeds is donated to Save the Children.

“Through NFTs and blockchain technology, we aim to direct their efforts towards a cause. I believe this effort is aligned with our mission to go beyond just storytelling and make a difference through our brands such as Cadbury Gems. We believe that our consumers will look forward to owning a piece of the collection,” Nitin Saini, vice-president, marketing, Mondelez India, said.

Moreover, these digital collectibles are available for sale on CadburyGems.in and potential buyers can transfer their NFTs to Metamask wallet and trade in platforms such as Opensea.io. With every re-trade, five percent of the royalty would go towards the charity and the royalty will be coded in smart contract while minting the NFTs.

Also Read Galois Capital flagship fund to close after FTX losses

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn