BuyUcoin enters into a partnership with Jump.trade for NFT-based monetisation

BuyUcoin, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a partnership with cricket non-fungible token (NFT) platform Jump.trade to enable monetisation of NFTs on its marketplace. Through this association, Jump.trade is expected to get automatic access to smart contracts on the BuyUcoin platform where users can sell, buy and mint NFTs using BuyUcoin’s NFT platform.

According to BuyUcoin, it will offer a digital marketplace to Jump.trade users by offering fiat payment services for buying and selling their favorite cricket NFTs. Jump.trade is a cricket NFT platform and offers digital cricket collectibles such as signed cricket bats by former cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh, Shane Warne, and Andrew Simonds, among many others as a part of the Meta cricket league.

As per Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin, we look forward to join forces with Jump.trade as cricket-based NFTs are in demand due to the fan following of the game. “We expect that Jump.trade users will experience a refined NFT trading experience on our marketplace,” he added.

“Jump.trade is a platform focusing on cricket-based NFTs, and our partnership with BuyUcoin aims to create an ecosystem for streamlining the sports-based NFT market in India and across the globe. We found a partner in BuyUcoin, and we hope to enter more partnerships in the future,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, Jump.trade, said.

Reportedly, sports NFTs enable sports fans to engage with their favorite cricket stars and become proud owners of unique and rare digital collectibles. Moreover, digital sports collectibles cannot be copied due to their unique tokenised nature. As per the reports, the current sports NFT market size is $2.6 billion and is expected to touch $41.6 billion by the year 2032.

Going by BuyUcoin’s official website, founded in July, 2016, it is a cryptocurrency wallet and exchange platform where merchants and consumers can transact with digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, ripple, among others.

