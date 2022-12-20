Busan city drops global crypto exchanges

The blockchain capital of South Korea, Busan, has dropped the majority of its global centralised exchange partners but has made progress toward establishing a local cryptocurrency exchange, Cointelegraph informed.

Cointelegraph further noted that none of the five exchanges that had agreed earlier this year to help the city establish its first official digital asset exchange were mentioned in the steering committee announcement, which was made by the city and included 18 local blockchain experts. Binance, Cryptocom, Gateio, Huobi Global, and FTX were among the five exchanges.

According to Cointelegraph, the steering committee is a body of municipal advisors tasked with giving recommendations on the development and management of the digital asset exchange as well as enhancing the system of external cooperation.

Cointelegraph further noted that Busan City received official recognition as a regulatory-free zone for blockchain technologies in July 2019. The city intends to use a number of blockchain applications in public safety, logistics, tourism, and finance. Since then, the local government has been actively pursuing its blockchain plans, and in late 2019 it announced a partnership with telecom giant KT to develop a blockchain-based digital currency, Cointelegraph further noted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn