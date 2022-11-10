Bored Ape Yacht Club’s founders give proposition for new NFT-based model on creator royalties

Reportedly, Bored Ape Yacht Club’s (BAYC) founder has taken into account the ongoing non-fungible token (NFT) creator royalties debate and unveiled a potential path forward they believe are meant to handle these situations, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a November 8, 2022, blog post, Wylie Aronow, co-founder, BAYC, co-signed by founders Greg Solano and Kerem Atalay, mentioned that they regard creator royalties as “the single most important factor that brought them (creators and artists) into the ecosystem.” The post was released in response to OpenSea’s November 6, 2022, announcement that it would be following other NFT marketplaces on royalty enforcement.

”For as much as NFTs have been about users truly owning their digital assets, they’ve also been about empowering creators,” Aronow said.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the BAYC founders made the proposition for a model on NFT royalties which makes use of “allow lists” coded into an NFT collection’s smart contract, which allows NFT trading between regular but only allows NFT trading for “marketplaces that respect royalties.” It is believed that regular wallets would have transfer requests accepted, while transfers initiated by smart contracts are checked against an oracle of contracts which are in relation to royalties, with the requests approved if a match is achieved.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that this model is expected to permit free wallet-to-wallet transfers, towards which BAYC founders have laid the importance on to ensure one of the benefits of NFTs, which is asset ownership, gets acknowledged, with owners moving assets between wallets without fees.

“To start with, there are only a handful of known good actors today. Starting the allowlist is easy–just add those couple marketplaces that pay creator fees. Done. The real work is just in figuring out what this governing body looks like. But I think that’s a solvable problem for the NFT ecosystem to take on,” BAYC founders highlighted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

