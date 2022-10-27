Bollycoin collaborates with Metakey to conduct metaverse event around singer Kamaal Khan

Platforms Bollycoin and Metakey have made the announcement to co-host a metaverse event featuring singer Kamaal Khan. The event is expected to take place on November 4, 2022, and is believed will include a Bollywood-inspired set inside Decentraland.

According to Bollycoin, the event will have Khan welcoming the audience, singing and sharing stories, and interacting with fans who own Chill Bull or Metakey non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The event will also include interaction with Khan where he is expected to share stories of his career journey, and get up close and personal along with a live performance and a duet. One Chill Bull NFT owner will get a chance to perform a duet of “Oh Oh Jane Jana” with Kamaal Khan through the #SingwithKamaalKhan competition, taking place on Kamaal Khan and Bollycoin’s social media pages. The competition winner will be announced by November 3, 2022.

Reportedly, the Chill Bull and Metakey NFT Holders will be airdropped Bollywood-themed wearables. The first 1000 people to show up to the event will be airdropped wearables after the event, and the main stage of the event will include a portal to a mini-game through which winners can win another wearable.

“We are aiming to replicate the experience of a real concert in a virtual world. It is expected to provide an opportunity for people to enjoy music from all over the world in one location,” Mohsi Khan, co-founder, The Metakey, said

“This event is expected to help people experience something from India and Bollywood in the metaverse space, and a demonstration of Bollycoin’s vision to bring Web3.0 products to the entertainment space,” Suraj Vishwakarma, core team member, Bollycoin, highlighted.

Going by BollyCoin’s official website, it is a project that aims to bring Web3.0 products to Bollywood through a community that uses the BollyCoin token for governance and rewards.

