BNY Mellon’s Robin Vince on factors which contributed towards the bank’s launch of institutional-backed cryptocurrency

Robin Vince, CEO, BNY Mellon, stated that client demand was the “tipping point” which was responsible for the bank’s launch of institutional-based cryptocurrency services in the previous week, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, BNY Mellon, an American Bank, became the first major bank in the country to provide custody of institutional clients’ Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) on October 11, 2022. In an October conference call post the release of its third quarter earnings, Vince made the point of a survey conducted by the bank this year, which discovered that 91% of large institutional asset managers, asset owners and hedge funds were keen in making tokenised asset-based investments in the next couple of years.

“About 40% of them already hold crypto in their portfolios. About 75% of them are actively investing or exploring investing in digital assets. And so what we heard from our clients is they want institutional grade solutions in the space,” Vince highlighted.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the new custody service was unveiled in the previous week, to permit certain institutional clients to hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ether on the same platform where their stockes and bonds are handled. Vince stated that the digital asset custody solution was not created just for providing custody of cryptocurrency but also for the bank to start off with a different journey.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Vince noted that it could consume years or even decades before the industry takes into consideration the complete adoption of tokenised assets. “I’m not going to put an exact time scale on it […] But we thought that with a longer-term view this was an important space,” Vince said. BNY Mellon, which has $43 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of 2022, had been exploring the possibility of permitting clients to transfer and issue Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in February, 2021, at the time of the asset class’s bull run.

