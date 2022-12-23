BNB Chain takes over Ethereum in terms of unique addresses

Unique addresses based on Build and Build Chain have now overtaken Ethereum, insights from a December 22, 2022, statement from the developer mentioned, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the developer made the claim of BNB Chain being “the largest layer 1 blockchain in the world.” Reportedly, blockchain data made the indications of Bitcoin network being larger than both BNB Chain and Ethereum. Etherscan stated that Ethereum currently has more than 217 million unique addresses. Reportedly, BNB Chain has over 233 million unique addresses, according to BscScan. It is believed that Bitcoin network has more than one billion unique addresses.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the statement was made with regard to BNB Chain’s “Year in Review.” In May, 2022, BNB network capped out at 9.8 million transactions on a daily basis and reached 2.2 million daily active users (DAUs) in October, 2022. It is believed that developers correlated the network’s success in 2022 to initiatives implemented this year. Furthermore, the team led the funding of a builder grant and $10 million incentive program for decentralised application (dApp) developers, which resulted in more dApps being created for BNB Chain which attracted more users. The developers made the claim that the step resulted in the enhancement of BNB Chain’s reputation in the non-fungible token (NFT) and Web3.0 gaming group. The team also received credit for launching Avenger DAO.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that BNB Chain receives criticism in the blockchain community on account of being too centralised. Context of the post mentioned that the network added 23 validators this year and is expected to add 60 more in the upcoming months.

