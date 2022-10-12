Blockchain platform MetaJuice concludes its VCORE presale round

MetaJuice, the blockchain-oriented subsidiary of Together Labs, has announced the closing of its final VCORE presale. Strategic presale investment partners included crypto-metaverse platforms such as Animoca Brands, Meta Impact Capital, BITKRAFT Ventures, Blockchain CoInvestors, Immutable X, DWeb3 Capital, Rosemoor Digital Assets, Peer Ventures, and Mirana Ventures. The investment is expected to fuel development of VCORE, an ERC-20 token that aims to power the future of metaverse by rewarding players, creators and earners.

“We look forward to have VCORE and our move to Web3.0 backed by the leaders in the crypto-metaverse, crypto-gaming and blockchain assets spaces. With the support of these VCORE buyers, we feel confident in our ability to bring VCORE to social metaverse platform IMVU,” John Burris, founder and president, MetaJuice, said.

According to MetaJuice, VCORE is a community-driven metaverse token, designed to power any virtual world’s economy by rewarding users for their engagement in metaverse social/game play, creator led economy and governance. VCORE is expected to soon launch in IMVU, a global social metaverse application, with virtual goods and services economy that reportedly includes over 200,000 active creator/earners and over 1,000,000 daily active users. It is believed that VCORE will first be available for purchase worldwide to IMVU users resident outside of the US and Canada.

“We see tokens and projects in the crypto-metaverse space that have the potential to be transformative for the industry. What we really like about VCORE is that it will be integrated into a global community with a metaverse economy, which right now sees 15 billion game credits exchanging hands every month. VCORE will open up ownership and utility to millions of players,” Robby Yung, CEO of North American operations, Animoca Brands, stated.

Going by Together Labs’ official website, it is a technology company dedicated to empowering people to connect, create and earn in the metaverse through a portfolio of companies that include IMVU, a social avatar metaverse platform.

