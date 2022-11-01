Blockchain platform Beyond Imagination Technologies collaborates with Mayfair Hotels & Resorts to unveil NFT souvenirs

Beyond Imagination Technologies (BIT), founded with the idea of nurturing the blockchain/Web3.0 technology and solutions that fit the market’s needs, has announced the collaboration with Mayfair Hotels & Resorts, the Bhubaneswar-based luxury hotel chain, to pioneer non-fungible token (NFT) souvenirs for its customers.

According to the blockchain platform, the NFTs, expected to be unique in the realm of hospitality, can be seen as loyalty badges to reward the boutique brand’s long-time patrons. It is believed that these NFT souvenirs hark back to the exclusive member programmes of the 20th century, created by hotels and airlines as a way of showing appreciation to their customers for their brand loyalty.

“The pace at which the hospitality landscape is changing is unprecedented, and hotels and resorts must stay up to speed to remain relevant. As a blockchain startup focused on providing answers to common challenges, we at BIT believe that through NFTs, we can offer hospitality brands ways to enrich their relationships with their guests, and grow their revenue streams,” Nikhil Goyal, founder, Beyond Imagination Technologies, said.

“Some technology has the potential to transform the prospects of businesses. That’s why teaming up with BIT can help our future growth, both when it comes to holding on to our customers and engaging with new ones. This is a partnership that will aim to ensure that the Mayfair brand continues to set the standards in the luxury segment while adding value to the services we offer our guests,” Bjorn Noel DeNiese, advisor, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts and MD Mayfair Elixir, highlighted.

Going by Beyond Imagination Technologies’ official website, it seeks to provide solutions to startups, enterprises, and governments, and help them solve points in their ecosystems through the use of blockchain. The platform aims to bridge the gap between the needs of the market, and the use of blockchain-aided solutions for business growth.

