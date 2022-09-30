Blockchain gamers increases as users attempt ‘stacking crypto’, says DappRadar

In September, user engagement on blockchain gaming decentralised applications (DApps) increased significantly, with a number of games reporting considerable increases in the number of active users, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to DappRadar statistics, seven of the top ten games in terms of the number of “unique wallet addresses interacting with dapp’s smart contracts” rose in the last 30 days, with all of the top five games in the green.

At the time of writing, Web3 gaming platform Gameta, as well as blockchain-based titles Alien Worlds, Solitaire Blitz, Benji Bananas and Splinterlands, Farmers World, and Arc8 by GAMEE, were registering growth.

DappRadar highlighted in a September 27 blog post that eight of the current top ten blockchain games are mobile-first, which could potentially “bring millions of people to the blockchain,” noting, “Dapp games like Gameta, Benji Bananas, Upland, and Trickshot Blitz let anyone with a mobile device earn crypto with little prior knowledge, investment, or risk.”

(With insights from Cointelegraph)