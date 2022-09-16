Blockchain game Reta Wars expected to go live in October’s first week

Blockchain-based game Reta Wars stated that it is going to be available for players from October 3, with the project reportedly looking forward to usher in new GameFi-based developments, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Reta Wars will be a strategy war-to-earn game backed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for two decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) to compete for the purpose of revenue generation. The features of the game include usage of NFT heroes to expand territory, assembling strategies with fellow players, and leading their faction to victory. Each NFT player will have the right to produce resources on command or fight with enemies in the game. The unveiling of Reta Wars will be preceded by a pre-open sale for NFT heroes, which will reportedly be sold at discounted prices for a week starting from September 26.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, those responsible for Reta Wars are said to have taken responsibility for building an ecosystem, which is a marked departure from previous play-to-earn games that had unsustainable tokenomics. Reportedly, Reta Wars received more than 60% retention rate, with close to 80% of the participants conveying positive feedback for the game. Based in Japan, Reta Wars aims to make a splash at the Tokyo Game Show as the event has been one of the world’s gaming conferences since it start in 1996. Through a partnership with YGG Japan, Reta Wars plans to have a series of sessions and promotions to educate gaming enthusiasts about the title’s potential. Initially, the game is expected to be available in Japanese but will be available in other languages soon with Reta Wars aiming to go for global audience.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Reta Wars has accredited retention rates and positive feedback as evidence that its product will be well received by its audience. Reta Wars plans to launch other games soon.

