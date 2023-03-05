Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 – Cryptocurrency laws and regulations: Insights from experts

By Anndy Lian

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have gained immense popularity in recent years, with the potential to revolutionize various industries. However, with new technology comes the need for regulation to ensure its safe and effective use. The Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 is a premier event that brings together industry experts, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs to discuss the latest developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

The event promises to provide valuable insights into the regulatory landscape of the industry, its challenges and opportunities, and the future of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a focus on the legal and regulatory frameworks that govern the industry, attendees can expect to gain a better understanding of the current state of regulations and how they impact the growth of the industry.

The first panel for the event is “Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Laws and Regulations 2023”. The panel shares valuable insights into the regulatory landscape of the industry, its challenges and opportunities, and the future of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a focus on the legal and regulatory frameworks that govern the industry, attendees can expect to gain a better understanding of the current state of regulations and how they impact the growth of the industry. The panel is moderated by Surya Sarella, BlockSol Media, CEO and with a panel of experts:

– Anndy Lian, Best Selling Book Author “NFT: From Zero to Hero”

– Chris Holland, HM, Partner

– Mike Chiam, PDLegal Partner, ABA Founding Member

– Tuhu Nugraha, Executive Director Indonesia Blockchain & Metaverse Center (IBMC)

– Matthew Townsend, Partner, Reed Smith LLP

The moderator for the panel is Surya Sarela, CEO at Blog Soulmedia. Each speaker represents a crucial stakeholder, contributing to the debate from private, public, and policy perspectives. The panel discussion aims to answer the question: “Are countries or regulators around the world moving or heading towards banning or discouraging crypto?”

Chris Holland, the HM, partner, began by highlighting the lack of uniformity in crypto regulations worldwide. He emphasized the importance of having standard and consistent regulations to apply to the industry. However, tax laws are not the same globally, and similarly, crypto regulations will not be treated similarly worldwide. Brazil is relatively hostile towards crypto, whereas other countries like the UAE, Singapore, and the UK have more encouraging crypto regulations, including permitting crypto transactions while trying to foster financial stability.

Anndy Lian, best selling book author, added to the discussion by sharing his experience talking to different regulators and governments since 2018. He realized that most regulators and governments are very open to cryptocurrency, with only a few being anti-crypto. He added that big nations like India and many others are very receptive and open to cryptocurrency.

Mike Chum, PD legal partner and ABA founding member, added to the discussion by highlighting the importance of recognizing cryptocurrencies as a new asset class that requires new regulations. He believes the current regulations need updates to make them suitable for cryptocurrency.

Matthew Townsend, Reads Smith LLP partner, added to the discussion by emphasizing the need for clear regulations in the cryptocurrency industry. He believes that clear regulations would protect investors and facilitate useful investments.

Tuhu Nugraha, Executive Director Indonesia Blockchain & Metaverse Center echoed the sentiments of many industry experts when he emphasized the importance of understanding the regulatory framework for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. He highlighted that while innovation and growth are important, it is equally crucial to ensure that these developments are in line with existing laws and regulations.

The Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 provides an excellent platform for industry experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to engage in fruitful discussions and exchange ideas on the latest developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. With the rapid growth of the industry, it has become increasingly important to have a clear understanding of the regulatory landscape to ensure that blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies can reach their full potential. The event promises to be an exciting opportunity for attendees to gain insights into the current regulatory framework, its challenges, and future trends in the industry. With the participation of renowned speakers and industry leaders, the event is sure to provide valuable information and knowledge to all attendees, helping them stay ahead of the curve in this fast-changing industry.

The author is an intergovernmental expert

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn