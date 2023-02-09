Blockchain-based TheRollNumber clocks $165,000 to enhance operations

Blockchain-based certificates verification platform TheRollNumber has raised $165,000 as a part of seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

According to an official release, the funds raised will be used to reinforce the technology stack, improve the platform, and make use of data stacks, as well as to expand the team and operations.

“TheRollNumber aims to provide a credential management system to individuals. TheRollNumber is looking to build a system which not only enables digitisation and verification but also lets users or Individuals know “Who, why, when and how are the credentials being utilised” which intends to help the problem of identity and credential theft,” Sai Raghavendra Sharma, founder, TheRollNumber, said.

