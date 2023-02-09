scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Blockchain-based TheRollNumber clocks $165,000 to enhance operations

According to an official release, the funding round was led by Inflection Point Ventures

Written by FE Digital Currency
Blockchain-based TheRollNumber clocks $165,000 to enhance operations
Going by TheRollNumber’s official website, it is a blockchain-enabled unified digitisation and verification platform

Blockchain-based certificates verification platform TheRollNumber has raised $165,000 as a part of seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. 

According to an official release, the funds raised will be used to reinforce the technology stack, improve the platform, and make use of data stacks, as well as to expand the team and operations.

TheRollNumber aims to provide a credential management system to individuals. TheRollNumber is looking to build a system which not only enables digitisation and verification but also lets users or Individuals know “Who, why, when and how are the credentials being utilised” which intends to help the problem of identity and credential theft,” Sai Raghavendra Sharma, founder, TheRollNumber, said. 

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
blockchain

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:19 IST