Blockchain-based STAN collaborates with S8UL’s co-founders Mortal, Thug and Goldy

Bengaluru-headquartered blockchain-based Esports fan engagement startup STAN has announced that it has entered into partnerships with three Esports creators in India – Naman Mathur aka Mortal, Animesh Agarwal aka Thug, and Lokesh Jain aka Goldy.

According to the startup, the objective of the partnership is to build an ecosystem for Mortal’s, Goldy’s and Thug’s fans, in order to connect with them as well as to unlock experiences for the fan base. It is believed that STAN will have the rights to create non-NFT digital collectibles.

Furthermore, it is expected to be a step forward by STAN in offering other types of services and rewards with, and for these creators and their fans, including but not limited to Instagram shoutouts, play-a-match, and talkshow with the creator. Besides, vis-à-vis the collaborations with Thug and Goldy, STAN users are expected to have access to these two creators’ respective voice rooms.

“We look forward to announcing collaborations with creators such as Mortal, Thug and Goldy, for creating their official digital collectibles and ushering in fan engagement strategies and outcomes for their fans. With this, I believe STAN has now joined hands with almost all the leading Esports creators in India; it aims to allow us to cover the entire ecosystem of the Indian gaming community,” Nauman Mulla, co-founder and COO, STAN, said.