Blockchain-based STAN collaborates with GodLike Esports to arrange meetings fans and their idols

Bengaluru-headquartered blockchain-based Esports fan engagement startup STAN has announced that they have concluded a user engagement activity in the form of a bootcamp visit, arranged in collaboration with Indian Esports team GodLike Esports for the young Indian Esports fans.

Reportedly, four fans from different parts of India named Ansh Sahu, Taufeek khan, Armaan Khan, and Shaik Mohammed Younus, were being facilitated a day-long tour to the GodLike Bootcamp in Mumbai. It is believed that the fans got the opportunity to meet their Esports idols, including Esports players such as Jonathan “JONATHAN” Amaral, Abhishek “ZGOD” Choudhary, Arshpreet “GiLL” Singh, Arjun “SHADOW” Mandhalkar, among others.

According to the startup, the activity was a part of STAN’s ongoing digital giveaway event named STAN FanQuest. These four fans who had the chance to visit the GodLike Bootcamp were previously granted early-access to the JONATHAN Limited Digital Collectible (LDC) through STAN mobile application.

Moreover, earlier this year, STAN announced a long-term collaboration with GodLike Esports, as a part of which the JONATHAN LDCs were released on STAN’s platform. Besides, purchasing and owning the JONATHAN LDCs has reportedly also enabled users to get access to other benefits such as exclusive in-application benefits, being a part of early access and discounted collectible sales on STAN, instant rewards on STAN, premier STAN Club access, STAN’s upcoming FanFests’ access, among others.

“At STAN, our aim is to provide our users and the Esports community with such fan experiences. In the longer run, we hope to unleash more fan experiences like this one. For example, we have soon planned to take more STAN users to similar valuable destinations including a tour of S8UL Bootcamp,” Nauman Mulla, co-founder and COO, STAN, commented.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn