Blockchain-based Sportiqo unveils operations in India

Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, has launched in India with a choice for users to invest or trade in players.

According to an official release, on Sportiqo, when a fan’s selected players perform, he/she is rewarded cash ‘dividends’ based on their portfolio. It is believed that the gaming platform enables one to pick and choose top players, based on their knowledge and analysis of the sport. Moreover, the player stocks known as ‘counters’ on Sportiqo and the ‘dividend’ rewards are denominated in SPQ, Sportiqo’s in-app currency.

“When we launched Sportiqo, we were looking for an interactive and entertaining way to engage people while also trying to make it informative so that they get an idea of the world of investing and trading. The platform is powered by blockchain technology and analytics giving each player a unique value basis several parameters. We look forward to the reaction of cricket fans across India and the world to Sportiqo,” Anindya Kar, co-founder and CPO, Sportiqo, said.

