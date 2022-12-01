Blockchain-based Secret Network sorts out network problems post white hat disclosure

On November 30, 2022, Guy Zyskind, CEO, Secret Network, a privacy smart contract blockchain, stated that developers had patched a privacy-oriented vulnerability and users’ funds stay secure, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a November 29, 2022 document, Secret Network mentioned that users or developers were not in need of action and that all active nodes went through an upgrade to correct the exploit on November 2, 2022. It is believed that the sequence of events started when a team of white-hat computer science researchers established connection with the Secret team on October 3, 2022, around a recently unveiled xAPIC (Advanced Programmable Interrupt Controller) architectural bug. Reportedly, Secret Network leverages SGX technology to provide confidential execution of smart contracts.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Secret developers provided a verification to the exploit on October 4, 2022, and created a plan to patch the vulnerability along with researchers and Intel staff. “With this upgrade, it is now infeasible to mount xAPIC attacks against the Secret Network mainnet,” the Secret Network team stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that new nodes connecting with the network will be restricted to only server-class hardware, as to limiting the attack surface that user-class hardware presents. Reportedly founded in 2015, Secret Network currently carries a market capitalisation of $131 million through its native token SCRT. It is believed that the firm entered into a partnership with director Quentin Tarantino to launch Secret non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in November, 2021.

