scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read 
Pause slide

Blockchain-based gaming collected $3.1 billion worth investments in previous quarter of 2022: Report

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, above 50% of the industry’s usage lies still in blockchain-based games, despite a fall of 11% from last month, to an average of 847,000 daily unique active wallets

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, metaverse projects’ sales rose 38.62% month-to-month to 19,354, while trading declined 28.90% to $22 million
Reportedly, metaverse projects’ sales rose 38.62% month-to-month to 19,354, while trading declined 28.90% to $22 million

The GameFi sector is expected to be a driving force in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space despite the reported decline in the cryptocurrency market, as reported by Cointelegraph. Recent data from DappRadar, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, suggests that Web3.0 games and metaverse projects raised $748 million in funds last month, which was up 135% from July but still went through a 16% decline in comparison to June.

According to Cointelegraph, blockchain-based gaming collected $3.1 billion in investments last quarter, as of yet in 2022. The sector has added $6.9 billion in funds with predictions indicating that investments could reach $10.2 billion, an increase of 20% over the four billion dollars in 2021. Insights anticipate investors to have bullish sentiments on GameFi, despite uncertain market conditions. 

“Looking at the whole picture, we observed that 38% of the investments goes to infrastructure, 33% to games and metaverse projects, and 27% to investment firms,” the report stated. 

Also Read

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, above 50% of the industry’s usage lies still in blockchain-based games, despite a fall of 11% from last month, to an average of 847,000 daily unique active wallets (UAWs). From the NFT perspective, the total trading volume related to games saw a 13.25% increase in August, and sales went up by 83.36% to over 1.3 million traded NFTs. Recently, a ChainPlay survey stated that 75% of GameFi investors entered the cryptocurrency sector solely for game-based projects, and 81% have shown priority towards positive in-game experiences beyond profit-making. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that metaverse projects’ sales rose 38.62% month-to-month to 19,354, while trading declined 28.90% to $22 million. Among the protocols, Ethereum’s trading volume went down 14.40% in August, which brought it to $11 million. However, Solana went up by 171% to $1.7 million, and Ronin increased 27.64% to $8.2 million in terms of total trading volume.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Starbucks to permit US members buy and collect Polygon-based NFTs

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
NFT
Online Gaming

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.