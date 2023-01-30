Blockchain-based CertiK expected to expose one identity related to “Monkey Drainer” phishing scam

Blockchain security firm CertiK claims to have discovered the identity of at least one scammer related to the “Monkey Drainer” phishing scam, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Monkey Drainer is the pseudonym for phishing scammer(s) which utilise “ice phishing,” which makes use of smart contracts for non-fungible token (NFT)-based thefts. It is believed that people responsible for the phishing scam have misappropriated millions worth of Ether (ETH) using copycat NFT minting websites. Reportedly, CertiK mentioned the presence of on-chain messages exchanged between two scammers related to a recent $4.3 million Porsche NFT phishing fraud, and was able to connect them to the Monkey Drainer-style phishing kit.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, CertiK found the joint wallet was the address towards which $4.3 million worth crypto was directed. The firm suggested the establishment of a “direct link” between the joint wallet and “some of the most prominent Monkey Drainer scammer wallets.” Sources suggest that the company found linkage between other online accounts having potential linkage to one scammer called “Zentoh,” including one on GitHub that uploaded crypto drainer tools’ repositories.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Kevin Rose, co-founder, Moonbirds NFT collection, was the casualty of a fraud which resulted in more than $1.1 million worth of his personal NFTs being stolen.

