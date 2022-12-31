Block-the-Talk; Ravindhar Vadapalli of Lovely Professional University on the importance of Digital Threat Intelligence in digital asset management

Ravindhar Vadapalli, professor of blockchain, analytics and finance, Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University, an educational institution, talks about blockchain-based cryptology’s importance for digital assets’ safekeeping with FE Blockchain.

What are the three best practices that today’s youth should follow when it comes to digital assets?

The best practices that youth should follow are:

Develop the mindset of “Digital Threat Intelligence (DTI), youth should develop DTI practices such as :

a) Actors*, Intent, and Capability (AIC) Analysis

b) Actors*, Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) Appraisal

c) Predictive, Preventive and Proactive Mindset ( 3 Ps ) Focus

* Actors* are the Counterpart / Digital Marketer / Sellers

How can blockchain be used to keep digital assets safe? Which are the apps consumers can use?

Blockchain Insulated Cryptology based Lockers can be used to keep digital assets safe. The safety of digital assets is ensured by Cryptology within the Blockchain- the science of secure communications, Cryptography within the Blockchain: creates messages with hidden meaning; Cryptanalysis within the Blockchain: Science of dissection of those encrypted messages to recover their actual original meaning.

Therefore the tri-combination of Cryptology+Cryptography+Cryptanalysis within a Blockchain can be used to keep digital assets safe.

Consumers can use truffles suite, Azure Blockchain MarketPlace. ( https://trufflesuite.com/boxes/azure-digital-locker/ ) or smiota asset management lockers ( https://smiota.com/asset-management-lockers/ ) or Apps like Smart App Lock – Privacy Lock are reliable.

What are three tips you would like to give to people who dabble in crypto trading?

Tips:

1. Develop Crypto Portfolio based on Crypto Market Capitalization (CMC)

2. Always ascertain the crypto market capitalization (cmc)* of top 5 crypto assets on a weekly basis

3. Ascertain Beta* (Measure of Systematic Risk) of each crypto asset of your crypto portfolio

Once the above are clear, then decide on the holding period and holding period return .

* Crypto Market Capitalization = number of a targeted crypto assets outstanding in the market x current market price of targeted crypto asset

* Beta which is the measure of systematic risk of each type of crypto asset, must not be below 1 (One)

Which according to you is the country leading in the space and the Indian start-up ecosystem can pick up the best use cases?

1. Vita Inu ($VINU) is attracting investors is due to its developing Vinuverse metaverse

2. Trace Metaverse ($TRC) Token, is also the best choice as its partnership with a pioneer crypto exchange Bitmart and the most promising blockchain Polygon (Polygon Studios) to create a bigger gaming metaverse world.

What are the disadvantages of blockchain?

I see scalability is the only major disadvantage of Blockchain. The ability of Blockchain to manage a large number of users at a single time is still a challenge for the blockchain industry. Though there are a few other disadvantages such as a common criticism surrounding Proof-of-Work relating to the amount of energy it uses, and the resultant impact such blockchains have on the current environment. Crypto Miners need to use vast amounts of computing power to solve the most arbitrary mathematical equations.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn